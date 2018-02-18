YELLOW EYES: tutto il nuovo ''Master's Murmur'' in streaming

|
Interagendo con il seguente player Bandcamp è possibile ascoltare integralmente Master's Murmur, il nuovo album dei blackster sperimentali Yellow Eyes pubblicato a sorpresa in via digitale.
After nearly five years of silence, Yellow Eyes present Master’s Murmur, the first of two complementary releases conjoined in spirit, a surreal, sinister industrial folk prelude to an upcoming full-band LP (2024).
Largely devoid of traditional black metal instrumentation, and— though all members of the band contributed together in an intense, spontaneous month-long session— setting aside the obliterative maximalist group dynamics that have suffused every Yellow Eyes release to date, Master’s Murmur is a bold experiment, defiantly laying bare the hallucinatory mechanics of their songwriting in medieval sparseness and finding new avenues of bleak power in restraint and austerity.
At its heart, Master’s Murmur is deceptively lush—deceit, the guiding lantern of the weary traveler—expounding on the bounty and dissonance of careening Yellow Eyes melodies with an eerie, tactile warmth reminiscent of Dead Can Dance or Coil, laden with inventive contrasts and adorned with symphonic dungeon synth, bells, rippling curtains of heavy distortion, the bucolic sheen of 12-string guitar, and the gurgling of pastoral field recordings.
As seen in the delusional arc of their previous full-length, Rare Field Ceiling, or the bitter ether of Immersion Trench Reverie, Yellow Eyes rise again as a cryptic trick of the light; a dark figure in the shade, laughing; a dawning sense of having been damned and left behind.
What’s above will always fall,
What’s below will rise again.
All the rest is cruel and coiled.
Suspension is the king of men.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Old Acclivity Dream
2. Master's Murmur
3. Winter is Looking
4. Irrlicht
5. When Jackie's Lamps Have Showed
6. The Ritual is Gone
7. Gold Door to Blindness
8. Tremble Blue Morning
9. Garden Trick