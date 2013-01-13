SUBWAY TO SALLY: in streaming il singolo ''Eisheilige Nacht''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile ascoltare Eisheilige Nacht, il nuovo brano che i tedeschi Subway to Sally hanno scelto di pubblicare per la promozione del loro prossimo tour europeo previsto per il mese di dicembre.
Di seguito potete leggere le parole della band:
"The song "Eisheilige Nacht" carries a big name. We are fully aware of that and the song absolutely lives up to it. You can expect an anthem in the classic SUBWAY TO SALLY style, a soundtrack wrapped in black for the cold and dark time of the year, which finds a glowing and warming climax in December: The Eisheilige Nacht! It was clear to us from the beginning that this is no ordinary single, but a piece that will accompany us at every concert for many years to come."