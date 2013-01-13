     
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/11/23
CARNAL TOMB
Embalmed in Decay

02/11/23
CAMILLA BRINGS THE RAIN
E.G.O.logical

03/11/23
PENITENCE ONIRIQUE
Nature Morte

03/11/23
DIRTY HONEY
Cant Find the Brakes

03/11/23
WARCRAB
The Howling Silence

03/11/23
BRIQUEVILLE
IIII

03/11/23
SPIRITBOX
The Fear of Fear [EP]

03/11/23
GOATKRAFT
Prophet of Eternal Damnation

03/11/23
SATAN`S FALL
Destination Destruction

03/11/23
MORTUARY DRAPE
Black Mirror

01/11/23
THE WINERY DOGS
ESTRAGON CLUB, VIA STALINGRADO 83 - BOLOGNA

01/11/23
THE DEVILS
VILLA ALBRIZZI MARINI, VIA RUBELLI 1 - SAN ZENONE DEGLI EZZELINI (TV)

01/11/23
MYRKUR
LUCCA COMICS, LUCCA

02/11/23
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
LIVE MUSIC CLUB VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI, 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

02/11/23
DRAB MAJESTY
BARRIO’S, PIAZZA DONNE PARTIGIANE - MILANO

02/11/23
HALF JAPANESE
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA GIOVANNI BELLEZZA, 16/A - MILANO

02/11/23
GALACTIC EMPIRE
LUCCA COMICS, LUCCA

02/11/23
THE MURDER CAPITAL
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE (MI)

03/11/23
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
TEATRO VERDI, VIA LUIGI SOSTEGNI 13 - CESENA (FC)

03/11/23
ERIC STECKEL
CROSSROADS LIVE CLUB, VIA BRACCIANENSE 771 - ROMA
SUBWAY TO SALLY: in streaming il singolo ''Eisheilige Nacht''
31/10/2023 - 19:23 (49 letture)

55
63
s.v.
87
13/01/2013
Intervista
SUBWAY TO SALLY
L'autoproduzione era l'unica speranza!
 
