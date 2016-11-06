     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Tämpelskläng - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/11/23
CARNAL TOMB
Embalmed in Decay

02/11/23
CAMILLA BRINGS THE RAIN
E.G.O.logical

03/11/23
STATIC-X
Project Regeneration Vol. 2

03/11/23
WARCRAB
The Howling Silence

03/11/23
SEVENTH CRYSTAL
Infinity [EP]

03/11/23
TETRAGRAMMACIDE
Typho-Tantric Aphorisms From The Arachneophidian Qur`an

03/11/23
KRAANIUM
Scriptures of Vicennial Defilement

03/11/23
BRIQUEVILLE
IIII

03/11/23
DIRTY HONEY
Cant Find the Brakes

03/11/23
BAD WOLVES
Die About It

CONCERTI

01/11/23
THE WINERY DOGS
ESTRAGON CLUB, VIA STALINGRADO 83 - BOLOGNA

01/11/23
THE DEVILS
VILLA ALBRIZZI MARINI, VIA RUBELLI 1 - SAN ZENONE DEGLI EZZELINI (TV)

01/11/23
MYRKUR
LUCCA COMICS, LUCCA

02/11/23
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
LIVE MUSIC CLUB VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI, 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

02/11/23
DRAB MAJESTY
BARRIO’S, PIAZZA DONNE PARTIGIANE - MILANO

02/11/23
HALF JAPANESE
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA GIOVANNI BELLEZZA, 16/A - MILANO

02/11/23
GALACTIC EMPIRE
LUCCA COMICS, LUCCA

02/11/23
THE MURDER CAPITAL
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE (MI)

03/11/23
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
TEATRO VERDI, VIA LUIGI SOSTEGNI 13 - CESENA (FC)

03/11/23
ERIC STECKEL
CROSSROADS LIVE CLUB, VIA BRACCIANENSE 771 - ROMA
OPHANIM: in arrivo il nuovo album ''Tämpelskläng''
01/11/2023 - 10:14 (15 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/11/2023 - 10:14
OPHANIM: in arrivo il nuovo album ''Tämpelskläng''
06/11/2016 - 16:15
WELLS VALLEY: ecco il video di 'Ophanim'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/11/2023 - 10:23
SULDUSK: firmano con Napalm Records
01/11/2023 - 10:07
CATTLE DECAPITATION: disponibile il video ufficiale di ''Solastalgia''
01/11/2023 - 09:58
PENITENCE ONIRIQUE: pubblicato un brano dal nuovo album
31/10/2023 - 19:23
SUBWAY TO SALLY: in streaming il singolo ''Eisheilige Nacht''
31/10/2023 - 19:09
APOGOD PROJECT: pubblicato il video di ''Tower of Babel''
31/10/2023 - 19:00
DEFECT DESIGNER: ecco il primo singolo dal nuovo album ''Chitin''
31/10/2023 - 07:47
PSYCHONAUT: ascolta la versione acustica di ''Violate Consensus Reality''
31/10/2023 - 07:43
YELLOW EYES: tutto il nuovo ''Master's Murmur'' in streaming
31/10/2023 - 00:36
GLENN HUGHES: in studio di registrazione nel 2024 per un album solista
31/10/2023 - 00:30
ALICE COOPER: il video di ''Dead Don't Dance'' dal nuovo ''Road''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     