OPHANIM: in arrivo il nuovo album ''Tämpelskläng''

|
I black metaller svizzeri Ophanim hanno annunciato per il 24 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Eisenwald, del loro nuovo album Tämpelskläng.
Di seguito potete leggere un breve comunicato dell'etichetta e vedere la tracklist.
Conceptually, the project explores concepts of ancient Judeo-Christian mythology, which can be deduced from the name "Ophanim", itself stemming from the Book of Ezekiel and loosely translating to "spheres", "wheels" or "whirlwinds", depending on spelling and contextual use. As far as can be deduced, the projects chosen name is in reference to Ezekiel's vision of the chariot (Hebrew: merkabah) in Ezekiel 1:15-21. Ophanim isn't driven by religion nor ideology in a narrow sense though. While inspired by these ancient myths on a certain level, the album seems deeply personal and driven not by dogma nor belief but by a very primal and individual sense of wonder and ecstasy.
Tracklist:
01. Lueg uf zum Schlangemal
02. Fiebertraum
03. Uf goldige Schwinge
04. Was kei Auge gsehnd