SULDUSK: firmano con Napalm Records

Il progetto dark folk/blackgaze Suldusk ha rivelato attraverso i propri canali social di aver firmato un contratto con l'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records.
Dopo il loro esordio nel 2019 con Lunar Falls, la band è ormai pronta per la pubblicazione del secondo album.
“We are very proud to announce the signing of an international deal with Napalm Records. To join such a well regarded label, who share our vision and excitement for the music we make, is the start of the new chapter for SULDUSK. The signing will also mean we can reach out to more of our fans and also to tour beyond Australia's shores.
The new album will be released through Napalm Records in early 2024, with more updates on that soon.”