02/11/23
CARNAL TOMB
Embalmed in Decay

02/11/23
CAMILLA BRINGS THE RAIN
E.G.O.logical

03/11/23
TETRAGRAMMACIDE
Typho-Tantric Aphorisms From The Arachneophidian Qur`an

03/11/23
PENITENCE ONIRIQUE
Nature Morte

03/11/23
WARCRAB
The Howling Silence

03/11/23
DIRTY HONEY
Cant Find the Brakes

03/11/23
BAD WOLVES
Die About It

03/11/23
SUFFOCATION
Hymns From The Apocrypha

03/11/23
SATAN`S FALL
Destination Destruction

03/11/23
SPIRITBOX
The Fear of Fear [EP]

CONCERTI

02/11/23
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
LIVE MUSIC CLUB VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI, 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

02/11/23
DRAB MAJESTY
BARRIO’S, PIAZZA DONNE PARTIGIANE - MILANO

02/11/23
HALF JAPANESE
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA GIOVANNI BELLEZZA, 16/A - MILANO

02/11/23
GALACTIC EMPIRE
LUCCA COMICS, LUCCA

02/11/23
THE MURDER CAPITAL
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE (MI)

03/11/23
THE SISTERS OF MERCY
TEATRO VERDI, VIA LUIGI SOSTEGNI 13 - CESENA (FC)

03/11/23
ERIC STECKEL
CROSSROADS LIVE CLUB, VIA BRACCIANENSE 771 - ROMA

03/11/23
FUTURE PALACE + VENUES
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

03/11/23
STRAIGHT OPPOSITION + GUESTS
CIRCOLO DONG - MACERATA

03/11/23
ELLENDE + AMALEKIM + MOTHER AUGUSTA + UNVIÂR
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
EXOCRINE: annunciano il nuovo disco ''Legend'', ascolta la titletrack
02/11/2023 - 08:31 (51 letture)

02/11/2023 - 08:31
EXOCRINE: annunciano il nuovo disco ''Legend'', ascolta la titletrack
11/10/2022 - 13:23
EXOCRINE: firmano con Season of Mist
20/05/2020 - 15:27
EXOCRINE: ascolta il singolo ‘‘The Kraken’’ dal nuovo album in arrivo a giugno
16/08/2018 - 10:18
EXOCRINE: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
08/08/2018 - 20:47
EXOCRINE: online il nuovo video
13/06/2018 - 16:19
EXOCRINE: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
16/05/2018 - 00:33
EXOCRINE: firmano per la Unique Leader Records
