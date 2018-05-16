EXOCRINE: annunciano il nuovo disco ''Legend'', ascolta la titletrack

|
Il canale YouTube della Season of Mist ha reso disponibile il video ufficiale che i deathster Exocrine hanno realizzato per il singolo Legend.
Si tratta della titletrack del nuovo disco Legend in pubblicazione il 26 gennaio 2024 tramite l'etichetta francese.
French quartet EXOCRINE have been prolifically writing their philosophical blend of ultra technical and extraordinarily rapid death metal for quite some years, but they’re far from done blasting fans with their take on the genre.
With new album ‘Legend’, it’s quite safe to say that the artistry has reached a status worthy of the release’s title. Intricate and otherworldly guitar-passages rush through absolutely destructive drum beats that make your heart pound a rhythm you’ve probably never felt before. Chug your way through deathly grows that make you go “OOF”!
As technically impressive as it is, the album is also a testament to EXOCRINE’s ability to spin a variety of elements on the technical death metal genre. Spiritually ascend into the band’s new dimension on ‘Legend’.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Armaada Art mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Presage + Legend (05:20)
02. Life (03:56)
03. Eidolon (03:21)
04. The Altar Of War (04:36)
05. Dust In The Naught (03:52)
06. Warlock (03:25)
07. Dragon (04:15)
08. The Oath (03:46)
09. By The Light Of The Pyre (06:19)
10. Cryogenisation - Bonus Track (04:39)