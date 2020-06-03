ILDSKAER: in streaming tutto il nuovo album ''Blod & Jern''

|
I black metaller danesi Ildskær hanno reso disponibile nella sua interezza in streaming, tramite l'etichetta Vendetta Records, il loro nuovo album Blod & Jern pubblicato il 3 novembre.
Ildskær proudly presents - Blod & Jern
We announce our return with our sophomore full-length album "Blod & Jern" (eng: Blood & Iron), which chronicles the Second Schleswig War of 1864 between Denmark and Prussia, a war which forged the identities and outlooks of these two european nations by blood and iron.
Blod & Jern is 5 tracks of defeat, anger, sacrifice and mourning from this tragic yet fateful war, which forever changed the lives of those who partook.
The cover art, painted py the German painter Wilhelm Camphausen (1818-1885), depicts the landings and battle of Als.
Tracklist:
01. Thyras Værn
02. Ærens Mark
03. Jylland i Brand
04. Gjennem Ild og Røg
05. Et Lidet Fattigt Land