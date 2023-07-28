SAMMALE: ascolta un brano da ''Finno-Ugric''

|
I Finno-Ugric Forest Black Metaller finlandesi Sammale hanno pubblicato, attraverso il canale YouTube della Naturmacht, il lyric video di Pohjan Neien Kuolo (The Death of the Lady of the North).
Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album, Finno-Ugric, in arrivo il 24 novembre.
Tracklist:
01. Pohjan Neien Kuolo (The Death of the Lady of the North)
02. Ojgo Sem (A Sad Melody)
03. Kalmalauvat Šelkäh (Corpse-Boards on Your Back)
04. Mi-Ke No Kuwom (When We Are Dead)
05. Syysmetsässä (In the Autumn Forest)
06. Kus Pääva Iedõ Magub (Where the Sun Sleeps at Nights)