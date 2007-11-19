PORCUPINE TREE: annunciano il nuovo live album ''Closure/Continuation.Live''

|
I Porcupine Tree di Steve Wilson pubblicheranno il prossimo 8 dicembre 2023, tramite Music for Nations/Megaforce Records, un nuovo live album, Closure/Continuation.Live.
Il disco verrà pubblicato nei formati:
- Edizione deluxe: doppio CD + doppio Blu-ray + booklet da 60 pagine,
- Boxset in vinile (4 LP),
- Blu-ray/DVD.
L'album immortala il concerto della band allo Ziggo Dome di Amsterdam (Paesi Bassi), tenutosi in data 7 novembre 2022, la cui scaletta è divenuta la tracklist della nuova uscita:
01. Blackest Eyes
02. Harridan
03. Of the New Day
04. Rats Return
05. Even Less
06. Drown With Me
07. Dignity
08. The Sound of Muzak
09. Last Chance to Evacuate Planet Earth Before It Is Recycled
10. Chimera's Wreck
11. Fear of a Blank Planet
12. Buying New Soul
13. Walk the Plank
14. Sentimental
15. Herd Culling
16. Anesthetize
17. I Drive the Hearse
18. Sleep Together
19. Collapse the Light Into Earth
20. Halo
21. Trains
Dal disco è stata tratta Harridan come primo singolo promozionale: