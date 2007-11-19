     
 
PORCUPINE TREE: annunciano il nuovo live album ''Closure/Continuation.Live''
07/11/2023 - 15:36 (83 letture)

fasanez
Martedì 7 Novembre 2023, 19.48.19
1
Band che devo assolutamente approfondire. Comunque tanta roba, Gavin Harrison poi fuori categoria. Suoni pazzeschi imho.
