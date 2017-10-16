GWAR: Brent Purgason lascia il gruppo

|
I Gwar salutano il loro chitarrista Brent Purgason, nella band da più di dieci anni.
Purgason aveva fatto il suo ingresso in formazione nel 2012 per sostituire Cory Smoot, scomparso prematuramente all'età di soli trentaquattro anni.
In un lungo commiato al gruppo, il musicista ha spiegato di lasciare la band in termini amichevoli, chiudendo con una citazione ai Rush:
“There are many things I could say and reflect on but I will conclude this statement and leave you with a passage from a song, "A Farewell to Kings" by Rush.
"When they turn the pages of history
When these days have passed long ago
Will they read of us with sadness
For the seeds that we let grow?
We turned our gaze
From the castles in the distance
Eyes cast down
On the path of least resistance"
Sincerely, Brent Purgason.”