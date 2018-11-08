VITRIOL: ''The Flowers of Sadism' è il primo singolo da ''Suffer & Become''

|
I Vitriol hanno annunciato per il 26 gennaio 2024 il loro nuovo disco, Suffer & Become, in arrivo per Century Media Records.
L'uscita è stata prodotta dal dal chitarrista e cantante Kyle Rasmussen, mentre il missaggio è stato curato da Dave Otero. Dylan Humphries ha invece realizzato l'artwork di copertina che potete vedere a sinistra.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Shame and Its Afterbirth
02. The Flowers of Sadism
03. Nursing from the Mother Wound
04. The Isolating Lie of Learning Another
05. Survival’s Careening Inertia
06. Weaponized Loss
07. Flood of Predation
08. Locked in Thine Frothing Wisdom
09. I Am Every Enemy
10. He Will Fight Savagely
Il primo singolo, The Flowers of Sadism, è accompagnato dal video ufficiale che potete guardare di seguito: