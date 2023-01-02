LORD OF THE LOST: annunciato l'album di cover ''Weapons of Mass Seduction''

|
I tedeschi Lord of the Lost hanno annunciato per il 29 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro disco di cover Weapons of Mass Seduction.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Shock to the System, cover dell'originale di Billy Idol.
L'album sarà disponibile nei seguenti formati:
. 3 CD Boxset, incl 2 CD 6 pages Digisleeve (Ltd Deluxe Edition) and CD 3 incl 10 acoustic songs, exclusively available in the Deluxe Box + pink Sweatband with black logo, sharped patch and sticker - Napalm Records Mailorder and LORDSHOP exclusive – strictly limited to 1000 copies worldwide
. 2 LP RECYCLED COLOR Vinyl - Die Hard Edition incl Slipmat, record butler and 12 inch booklet – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide
. 2 LP RECYCLED COLOR Vinyl incl 12 inch booklet - LORDSHOP exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide
. 2LP Gatefold RECYCLED BLACK Vinyl
. 2 CD 6 pages Digisleeve (Ltd Deluxe Edition), 12p booklet
. 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve, 12p booklet
. Cassette (PINK w/ Black print) - Napalm Records Mailorder and LORDSHOP exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide
. Digital Album
Tracklist - CD1:
01. Shock To The System (Billy Idol Cover)
02. Unstoppable (Sia Cover)
03. Smalltown Boy (Bronski Beat Cover)
04. Turbo Lover (Judas Priest Cover)
05. Hymn (Ultravox Cover)
06. Give In To Me (Michael Jackson Cover)
07.. River (Bishop Briggs Cover)
08. Somewhere Only We Know (Keane Cover)
09. (I Just) Died In Your Arms (w. Anica Russo) (Cutting Crew Cover)
10. High (Zella Day Cover)
11. House On A Hill (The Pretty Reckless Cover)
Tracklist: - CD2:
01. The Look (w. Blümchen) (Roxette Cover)
02. Ordinary Town (Celebrate The Nun Cover)
03. Cha Cha Cha (Käärijä Cover)
04. Judas (Lady Gaga Cover)
05. Children Of The Damned (Iron Maiden Cover)
06. Wig In A Box (Hedwig and the Angry Inch Cover)
07. Bad Romance (Lady Gaga Cover)
08. The Most Radical Thing To Do (The Ark Cover)
09. This Is The Life (Amy MacDonald Cover)
10. It's A Sin (Pet Shop Boys Cover)
11. Ordinary World (Duran Duran Cover)
Tracklist - CD3 (Ltd. Deluxe Edition only)
01. Starman (David Bowie Cover)
02. Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon (Neil Diamond Cover)
03. The Days Of Pearly Spencer (David McWilliams Cover)
04. Hey You (Pink Floyd Cover)
05. I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night (The Electric Prunes Cover)
06. Where Do You Go To My Lovely (Peter Sarstedt Cover)
07. Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season) (The Byrds Cover)
08. In The Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus) (Zager & Evans Cover)
09. All I Have To Do Is Dream (The Everly Brothers Cover)
10. Perfect Day (Lou Reed Cover)