WINTERHORDE: ascolta ''The Spirit of Freedom'' da ''Neptunian''

|
I Winterhorde hanno pubblicato, tramite i canali social della Noble Demon, il video di The Spirit of Freedom.
Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album, Neptunian, in arrivo l'8 dicembre.
Tracklist:
01. Amphibia
02. Neptunian (As Trident Strikes The Ice)
03. Angels In Disguise (w. Kobi Farhi of Orphaned Land)
04. The Spirit Of Freedom
05. Alone In The Ocean
06. The Garden
07. Ascension
08. A Harvester Of Stars (w. Davidavi Dolev of Subterranean Masquerade)
09. With Bare Hands Against The Storm
10. The Greatest Plague Of Earth (Vinyl bonus track)