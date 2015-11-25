     
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

13/11/23
PUGNALE
Purified in Emptiness

16/11/23
SAVAGE BLOOD
Wheel of Time

17/11/23
CYNIC
Uroboric Forms

17/11/23
THIN LIZZY
Vagabonds of the Western World [50th Anniversary Deluxe]

17/11/23
MAUL
Desecration and Enchantment

17/11/23
PLAGUEMACE
Reptilian Warlords

17/11/23
ELDRITCH
Innervoid

17/11/23
KING
Fury and Death

17/11/23
MAYFIRE
Cloudscapes & Silhouettes

17/11/23
SADUS
The Shadow Inside

CONCERTI

13/11/23
THE DARKNESS + GUESTS
ORION - CIAMPINO (RM)

13/11/23
PROTOMARTYR
LOCOMOTIV CLUB, VIA SEBASTIANO SERLIO 25/2 - BOLOGNA

14/11/23
THE DARKNESS + GUESTS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

14/11/23
STICK MEN
TEATRO AUDITORIUM UNICAL - RENDE (CS)

14/11/23
PROTOMARTYR
SPAZIO211, VIA FRANCESCO CIGNA 211 - TORINO

14/11/23
SMASH INTO PIECES
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

15/11/23
THE DARKNESS + GUESTS
VOX CLUB - NONANTOLA (MO)

15/11/23
STICK MEN
TEATRO KISMET - BARI

16/11/23
FEAR FACTORY + BUTCHER BABIES + IGNEA + TBA
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

16/11/23
STICK MEN
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA
VOODOO CIRCLE: ecco ''Sweet Devotion'' dall'album celebrativo
12/11/2023 - 17:20 (58 letture)

12/11/2023 - 17:20
VOODOO CIRCLE: ecco ''Sweet Devotion'' dall'album celebrativo
07/01/2021 - 17:38
VOODOO CIRCLE: online la clip di ''Locked & Loaded''
30/10/2020 - 15:35
VOODOO CIRCLE: pubblicano il lyric video di ''Devil with an Angel Smile'' dal prossimo disco
27/10/2020 - 00:42
VOODOO CIRCLE: in arrivo a gennaio 2021 il nuovo ‘‘Locked & Loaded’’
26/01/2018 - 11:47
VOODOO CIRCLE: guarda il video di 'Higher Love'
15/12/2017 - 11:01
VOODOO CIRCLE: in streaming un nuovo brano
09/12/2017 - 00:00
VOODOO CIRCLE: a febbraio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
30/01/2017 - 14:36
VOODOO CIRCLE: ufficializzato il nuovo cantante
22/07/2016 - 00:41
VOODOO CIRCLE: Mat Sinner lascia la band
25/11/2015 - 11:14
VOODOO CIRCLE: diffuso il teaser del nuovo album
12/11/2023 - 18:01
ENTER SHIKARI: ascolta ‘‘Strangers’’ con AViVA
12/11/2023 - 17:04
HINAYANA: disponibile il singolo ''A Tide Unturning'' con Tuomas Saukkonen
12/11/2023 - 16:52
SOLBRUD: i dettagli di ''IIII'' e il primo singolo
12/11/2023 - 16:48
TEMPLE BALLS: ecco il lyric video di ''All Night Long''
12/11/2023 - 16:44
KING: ascolta il singolo ''Perception Ignited''
12/11/2023 - 16:35
SIBLINGS: in arrivo a febbraio l'esordio discografico, ascolta ''Run Boy''
11/11/2023 - 12:18
MERCILESS ATTACK: ecco la tracklist del nuovo ''Mechanical Visions''
11/11/2023 - 12:10
THE ARISTOCRATS: i dettagli del concerto al Cap10100 di Torino
11/11/2023 - 11:44
STEVEN WILSON: guarda la clip di ‘‘Beautiful Scarecrow’’
11/11/2023 - 11:31
HELMET: il video ufficiale del singolo ''Big Shot''
 
