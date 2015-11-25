VOODOO CIRCLE: ecco ''Sweet Devotion'' dall'album celebrativo

|
Attraverso il player sottostante è possibile vedere il lyric video ufficiale di Sweet Devotion. Il brano è presente sul nuovo album celebrativo dei Voodoo Circle, 15 Years of Voodoo, in arrivo il primo dicembre per la AFM Records.
Tracklist:
01. Locked & Loaded
02. Flesh & Bone
03. Wasting Time
04. Devil With An Angel Smile
05. Higher Love
06. Running Away From Love
07. Graveyard City
08. Heart Of Babylon
09. Cry For Love
10. Trapped In Paradise
11. Watch And Wait (I Got My Eye On You)
12. Devil’s Daughter
13. No Solution Blues
14. Broken Heart Syndrome
15. Man And Machine
16. Spewing Lies
17. Master Of Illusion
18. Sweet Devotion (Bonus)
19. Rock’n Roll Remedy (Bonus)