REVULSED: a dicembre il nuovo ''Cerebral Contamination'', ascolta un singolo

|
A distanza di otto anni dal debutto Infernal Atrocity, i deathster Revulsed pubblicheranno il nuovo disco Cerebral Contamination il 15 dicembre 2023 tramite Everlasting Spew Records.
8 years after the critically acclaimed debut 'Infernal Atrocity', REVULSED are finally back to unleash worldwide their most brutal effort 'Cerebral Contamination'! The release of the band's debut album on vinyl was probably one of the most brutal chapters for the label and the new 'Cerebral Contamination', for which we will take care of all the formats giving finally the band the treatment they deserve, is nothing less! Brutish death metal quintessence, the epitome of aural savagery!
After the demise of Paramaecium (later inExordium), Jayson Sherlock and Sheldon D'Costa formed Revulsed in 2010. The band wrote their debut album for five years with Justin "Yowie" Smith, but still in search for a vocalist until Konstantin Lühring of Defeated Sanity joined to finish recording the debut album.
In October 2015 the band released "Infernal Atrocity", Lühring left the band and Damien Mirklis joined.
Revulsed have then been rehearsing and recording the live DVD 'Live Atrocity - The Inception of Sufferance' and recording four covers of four among the best bands in metal. In spring 2019 Everlasting Spew Records finally released "Infernal Atrocity" also on vinyl and the band started writing and recording the material for the new album, titled 'Cerebral Contamination'.
Now, with the album completed and soon to be unleashed, Mark Smith and Sheldon D’Costa have departed from the band but, with plenty of brutality left in the tank for Damien and Jayson, it's still unrelenting savagery for Revulsed!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Dawn Of Inhuman Savagery
2. Equitable Sufferance
3. Asomatous Existence
4. Delusional Servitude
5. Beyond The Depths Of The Subconscious
6. Perditional Enslavement
7. Nefarious Devourment
8. Monotheistic Postulation
9. Inconceivable Hallucinations
10. Deistic Repudiation
11. Cerebral Contamination
Inoltre è online l'audio di Nefarious Devourment.