SOVEREIGN: il debutto ''Altered Realities'' a gennaio, ascolta la titletrack

|
Il gruppo death/thrash Sovereign pubblicherà il debutto Altered Realities il 19 gennaio 2024 tramite Dark Descent Records.
A full-length offering of Sovereign’s lethal blend of evil death/thrash is set to be unshackled via Dark Descent Records!
Formed in Oslo 2018 AD, the band have three releases under their belts: Iron Cast (single 2018), Sovereign (demo, 2019), and Neurotic (EP, 2020). Three years in the making, the time has finally come to complete the set with debut album Altered Realities. A monstrous masterwork of old school extreme metal ecstasy.
“Altered Realities is a product of an ever-evolving journey we have taken as a band, from our start in 2018 and culminating in the album's recording in early 2022,” reflects lead guitarist Tommy Jacobsen. He is joined in the band by former Nocturnal Breed band-mate Vidar Fineidet (guitar), alongside drummer Cato Syversrud, and bassist/vocalist Gravskjender.
“We strive to push ourselves, both in terms of speed and technicality, whilst still keeping a groove and dynamic. Our approach to death/thrash is an interplay between fast-paced aggression and a
slower, more groove-oriented feel. The lyrical themes of the album mirror events and unrest that happened during the time of writing and is in itself a journey.”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Altered Reality
2. Futile Dreams
3. Nebular Waves
4. Counter Tech
5. The Engima of Intelligence
6. Synthetic Life
7. Absence of Unity
Inoltre è online la titletrack.