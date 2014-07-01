BARATRO: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''The Sweet Smell of Unrest''

|
I Baratro sono una nuova band in cui milita anche il cantante e bassista degli Unsane Dave Curran.
Il gruppo pubblicherà il debutto The Sweet Smell of Unrest il 2 febbraio 2024 tramite l’etichetta Improved Sequence Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Fight The Parking Meter
2. Pay Dirt
3. The Bad, The Bad And The Ugly
4. Don’t Look At Me, I’m Hideous
5. Adherence
6. It’s All Your Fault Timmy
7. Pope Of Dope
8. Nervous Wreck
9. Grotesque
10. Simp
11. Glutton
Inoltre è online il singolo Fight The Parking Meter.