DARKEST HOUR: annunciano il nuovo ''Perpetual | Terminal'', ascolta ''Perpetual Terminal''
15/11/2023 - 08:34 (62 letture)

23/11/2014
Live Report
MACHINE HEAD + DARKEST HOUR + DIABLO BLVD
Alcatraz, Milano, 19/11/2014
20/01/2012
Live Report
MACHINE HEAD + BRING ME THE HORIZON + DEVILDRIVER + DARKEST HOUR
Alcatraz, Milano, 13/11/2011
 
15/11/2023 - 08:34
DARKEST HOUR: annunciano il nuovo ''Perpetual | Terminal'', ascolta ''Perpetual Terminal''
13/07/2023 - 17:21
DARKEST HOUR: firmano con MNRK Heavy, nuovo disco nel 2024
25/01/2023 - 19:21
DARKEST HOUR: in studio per il nuovo album
26/09/2022 - 11:44
DARKEST HOUR: nuovo album nel 2023
05/02/2022 - 12:03
DARKEST HOUR: cancellata la data italiana con gli Himsa
28/07/2020 - 21:56
DARKEST HOUR: il chitarrista Michael ''Lonestar'' Carrigan lascia il gruppo
02/02/2018 - 09:33
DARKEST HOUR: online il video di 'Enter Oblivion'
14/02/2017 - 15:02
DARKEST HOUR: disponibile un nuovo brano
07/01/2017 - 02:01
DARKEST HOUR: ascolta un altro brano
18/12/2016 - 23:19
DARKEST HOUR: disponibile il brano 'Knife In The Safe Room'
