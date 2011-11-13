DARKEST HOUR: annunciano il nuovo ''Perpetual | Terminal'', ascolta ''Perpetual Terminal''

|
I Darkest Hour hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo disco Perpetual | Terminal in pubblicazione il 23 febbraio 2024 tramite MNRK Records.
Darkest Hour tune into the cycle of death and rebirth, absorbing their intensity and spitting it back at the world in the form of a signature hybrid anchored by death metal exorcisms, thrash recklessness, hardcore punk attitude, and melodic catharsis at the speed of a circle pit. The Washington, D.C. quintet—Mike Schleibaum [guitar], John Henry [vocals], Aaron Deal [bass], Travis Orbin [drums], and Nico Santora [guitar]—have weathered time, trends, and tides of change and stand stronger nearly three decades since their formation.
This indomitable spirit powers their tenth full-length offering and MNRK Heavy debut, Perpetual | Terminal.
“The record’s theme centers around the duality of ‘"survival while embracing rebirth,’” notes Mike. “We keep killing parts of ourselves to make new parts and survive. The story of the record is the story of the band. We’re still here, and we’re giving the world a body of work that’s representative of our music today. We’ve realized relationships, tours, good times, everything that seems to give life meaning, is terminal—and will inevitably end. Nevertheless, we’re 46-year-old dudes who love this music enough to put up with the trials and tribulations of being artists in a touring band.”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Perpetual Terminal
2. Societal Bile
3. A Prayer to the Holy Death
4. The Nihilist Undone
5. One With the Void
6. Amor Fati
7. Love is Fear
8. New Utopian Dream
9. Mausoleum
10. My Only Regret
11. Goddess of War, Give Me Something to Die For
Inoltre è online il videoclip di Perpetual Terminal.