PLAN NINE: in arrivo l'esordio discografico del nuovo progetto di Arjen Lucassen

L'artista olandese Arjen Lucassen ha annunciato che nei primi mesi del 2024 uscirà, per Mascot Label Group, l'esordio discografico - The Long-Lost Songs - del suo vecchio progetto Plan Nine con il cantante Robert Soeterboek.
Di seguito potete leggere le sue parole:
Hi all! This year I’ve been working on a new album… with old songs! I’ll explain. In the early 90s I formed a band with singer Robert Soeterboek called Plan Nine. But those were the days of grunge, so it wasn’t the right time for us. But now, 30 years later, we have re-written and re-recorded 13 songs with the help of lots of great musicians that you all know. And, if I say so myself, it turned out really cool! The album will be called “The Long-Lost Songs” and it will be released early next year by Mascot. Robert will play live with Plan Nine next year. More updates soon! (Oh… sorry for the cheesy photo… hey, that was more than 30 years ago!)