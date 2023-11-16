     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Black Waves - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

17/11/23
APOCALYPTICA
Live in Helsinki St. John`s Church (Live Album)

17/11/23
CEREMONIAL BLOODBATH
Genesis of Malignant Entropy

17/11/23
AETERNUS
Philosopher

17/11/23
ELDRITCH
Innervoid

17/11/23
DYSSEBEIA
Garden of Stillborn Idols

17/11/23
MAUL
Desecration and Enchantment

17/11/23
CYNIC
Uroboric Forms

17/11/23
PLAGUEMACE
Reptilian Warlords

17/11/23
THIN LIZZY
Vagabonds of the Western World [50th Anniversary Deluxe]

17/11/23
BEWITCHER
Deep Cuts & Shallow Graves

CONCERTI

17/11/23
DEWOLFF + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

17/11/23
IMPLORE + GUESTS
BLACK INSIDE - LONATE CELLINO (VA)

17/11/23
ARABROT + JAYE JAYLE + KARIN PARK
CIRCOLO DEV, VIA CAPO DI LUCCA 29/3G - BOLOGNA

17/11/23
STICK MEN
TEATRO PALAMOSTRE - UDINE

17/11/23
CRIPPLE BASTARDS + GUESTS
THE CAGE - LIVORNO

17/11/23
JORELIA
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

17/11/23
HECATOMB FEST 2023
ASTRO CLUB, FONTANAFREDDA (PN)

17/11/23
NEW CANDYS
CSO PEDRO, VIA TICINO 5 - PADOVA

17/11/23
MARKY RAMONE\'S BLITZKRIEG
ASSÌCURA ARENA FLY MUSIC, LOCALITA\' ACQUAVIVA - BESENELLO (TN)

17/11/23
KARMA
PIPPO FOODCHILLSTAGE, VIA L. CADORNA 18 - BOLZANO
TOMORROW`S OUTLOOK: nel 2024 il nuovo album, ecco il primo singolo
16/11/2023 - 21:52 (37 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/11/2023 - 21:52
TOMORROW`S OUTLOOK: nel 2024 il nuovo album, ecco il primo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/11/2023 - 00:24
EVERDAWN: ''Century Black'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Venera''
17/11/2023 - 00:18
TEMIC: ascolta tutto il disco d'esordio ''Terror Management Theory''
17/11/2023 - 00:09
ETERNAL SILENCE: i dettagli del nuovo EP ‘‘3’’, ascolta il secondo singolo
17/11/2023 - 00:06
FRAGMENT SOUL: firmano con WormholeDeath Records
16/11/2023 - 21:59
PLAGUEMACE: ecco ''Carnivore'' da '''Reptilian Warlords''
16/11/2023 - 21:44
PLAN NINE: in arrivo l'esordio discografico del nuovo progetto di Arjen Lucassen
16/11/2023 - 21:33
AMARANTHE: presentano il nuovo ''Outer Dimensions''
16/11/2023 - 15:27
IHSAHN: a febbraio esce il nuovo album omonimo, ecco il primo singolo
16/11/2023 - 12:01
VULTUR (ITA): entrano nel roster di I.d.i.a. Management
16/11/2023 - 11:47
GOTHIC: i primi dettagli del nuovo album ''Underground''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     