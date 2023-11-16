TOMORROW`S OUTLOOK: nel 2024 il nuovo album, ecco il primo singolo

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video di Silver Ghost. Il brano è presente su Black Waves, il nuovo album che i Tomorrow's Outlook pubblicheranno via Sörvik Rock Music nei primi mesi del 2024.
In the year 1905, Hanna was a hard-working northern Norwegian woman whose husband had tragically just passed away. She took on his duties as lightkeeper at Steglholmen near Gressholman, the old trade centre in Vågsfjorden south of Harstad. For more than 20 years she dutifully kept the light shining, guiding the ships safely past her post and on their way. The light was often exposed to the harshest of weather, but the job was an important one for more than one reason – the homestead they had bought when her beloved husband was still alive must be paid for, so the money was needed.
The work was challenging, both physically and mentally. Crossing the dark, stormy sea in a small rowboat, that’s one thing. Another was the ever-present knowledge that once upon a time, this was the place of execution for three murderers whose remains were mounted on stakes and left there until time and nature had done away with them. As the black waves beat her boat and the wind howled at her light, she often glimpsed their horrific spectres beneath the foamy sea. But Hanna remained a brave and dutiful human, and she stood ever firm in the face of these trials.
Black Waves is a concept album based on real events from the coastal region surrounding the Gressholman peninsula, stretching from 1748 to the early 1900s. We hear the deeply shocking story of a brutal double murder which shook a small community, and also about a once vital and important trading post which met its ultimate end in a fire centuries later. The stories are mostly told through the eyes of the people involved, whose stories are guided by the superstitions, fears, and beliefs native to the northern part of Norway.
Tracklist:
01. Eventide
02. Oceans of Sadness
03. Black Hearts and Roses in Snow
04. Black Waves
05. Silver Ghost
06. Wait for the Sun
07. Lament of the Damned
08. When Falls the Axe
09. The Monument
10. The Calm (Aria cover)