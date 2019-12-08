ETERNAL SILENCE: i dettagli del nuovo EP ‘‘3’’, ascolta il secondo singolo

|
La band symphonic metal varesina degli Eternal Silence darà alle stampe il prossimo 22 dicembre 2023 un nuovo EP, intitolato semplicemente 3, tramite l’etichetta Rockshots Records.
La band ha diffuso copertina e tracklist del disco:
1. Thread of Life
2. Prayer of the Resilient
3. Antithesys
4. Death and the Maiden (XXIII edition)
5. How Soon Is Now? (The Smiths Cover)
Stefano Mastronicola ha diretto il video ufficiale per il nuovo singolo tratto dal disco, Prayer of the Resilient, che potete guardare qui sotto: