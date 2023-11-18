RUSSELL/GUNS: a gennaio il debutto con ''Medusa''

|
I Russell/Guns sono la nuova formazione capitanata da Jack Russell, ex-Greath White, e Tracii Guns, leader degli L.A. Guns.
Ad accompagnare i mastermind del progetto, Johnny Martin, Shane Fitzgibbon e Alessandro Del Vecchio.
La band debutterà con Medusa il 12 gennaio 2024 tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Next in Line
02. Tell Me Why
03. Coming Down
04. Where I Belong
05. For You
06. Give Me the Night
07. Living a Lie
08. In and Out of Love
09. Medusa
10. Back into Your Arms Again
11. I Want You
Next in Line è il primo singolo tratto dal disco, ed è ascoltabile di seguito: