AMORPHIS: un nuovo album in arrivo nel 2025
19/11/2023 - 14:13 (180 letture)

progster78
Domenica 19 Novembre 2023, 17.02.54
3
Vedremo chi uscirà prima...i Tool o gli Amorphis
Rob Fleming
Domenica 19 Novembre 2023, 16.27.44
2
\"Mò me lo segno\" (cit.)
d.r.i.
Domenica 19 Novembre 2023, 15.28.38
1
Annuncio con leggero anticipo
80
80
83
82
70
75
80
88
s.v.
70
79
85
95
83
77
17/02/2019
Live Report
AMORPHIS + SOILWORK + JINJER + NAILED TO OBSCURITY
Live Club - Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 12/02/2019
16/04/2016
Live Report
AMORPHIS
Fabrique, Milano (MI), 11/04/2016
04/12/2015
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + ARCH ENEMY + AMORPHIS
Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno (BO), 29/11/2015
22/04/2013
Intervista
AMORPHIS
Gli aedi del "lirismo finnico"
11/12/2011
Intervista
AMORPHIS
L’inizio dei tempi è lontano
20/11/2011
Live Report
AMORPHIS + LEPROUS + NAHEMAH
Alcatraz, Milano, 16/11/2011
04/12/2010
Live Report
AMORPHIS + ORPHANED LAND + GHOST BRIGADE
Estragon, Bologna, 26/11/2010
 
