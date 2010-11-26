AMORPHIS: un nuovo album in arrivo nel 2025

|
Durante un'intervista con la rivista finlandese Tuonela Magazine relativa al suo progetto solista BJØRKØ, il chitarrista degli Amorphis Tomi Koivusaari ha rivelato che il nuovo album della band capitanata da Tomi Joutsen è previsto per il 2025.
"Now we have like a European tour [in November] and then a] Finnish tour [in December], and on spring we are going to have some South American tour. But at the same time we are starting to check the new ideas, song ideas, so I guess the next album will be out '25 or something. So [we're] already thinking of a producer and working in the studio."