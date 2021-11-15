DYMYTRY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Five Angry Men''

|
I Dymytry pubblicheranno il nuovo album Five Angry Men il 26 gennaio 2024 tramite AFM Records.
Czech Republic’s famous masked modern metal band is dropping their huge Album „Five Angry Men“. The name says it all! This brutal masterpiece of 10 tracks rolls you like a steamroller and is joining the ranks of Five Finger Death Punch, Disturbed and Stone Sour! While DYMYTRY have released several albums with Czech lyrics within the last few years, „Five Angry Men“ is their second album with English lyrics which is following their path to enter the international market. This banger was produced and mixed by Kristian "Kohl" Kohlmannslehner, who is producing international metal bands like Powerwolf, Hämatom, Crematory or Benighted. Don’t miss your chance to get „Five Angry Men“ as limited splatter vinyl, CD-Digipak or digital version which will be out on January 26th, 2024!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Enemy List
02. Everything Is Black
03. Wake Me Up (Before We Die)
04. Legends Never Die
05. Three Steps To Hell
06. In Death We Trust
07. Dead Living Dead
08. 1939
09. The Revenant
10. Five Angry Men
Inoltre è online il videoclip di Everything Is Black.