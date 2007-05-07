SAXON: i dettagli del nuovo album

|
I Saxon hanno annunciato il seguito di Carpe Diem: Hell, Fire and Damnation, questo il titolo, uscirà il 19 gennaio 2024 per Silver Lining Music.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, firmata da Péter Sallai, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
01. The Prophecy
02. Hell, Fire and Damnation
03. Madame Guillotine
04. Fire and Steel
05. There's Something in Roswell
06. Kubla Khan and the Merchant of Venice
07. Pirates of the Airwaves
08. 1066
09. Witches of Salem
10. Super Charger
La titletrack è stata scelta come primo singolo promozionale ed è ascoltabile di seguito: