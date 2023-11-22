SULFURIC HATRED: annunciato il debutto ''Sulfuric Hatred'', ascolta un brano

     
 
La copertina del disco
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/11/23
CONVOCATION
No Dawn For The Caliginous Night

24/11/23
FREAKSTORM
Angel in the Dark

24/11/23
SILENT TIGER
Twist of Fate

24/11/23
MARCH TO DIE
Tears of the Gorgon

24/11/23
ALTA REIGN
Upon the Horizon

24/11/23
MERCILESS ATTACK
Mechanical Visions

24/11/23
KVELGEYST
Blut, Milch und Thränen

24/11/23
MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY
Biolume Part 3 - A Fullmoon Madness

24/11/23
TEMPLE OF SCORN
Funeral Altar Epiphanies

24/11/23
GNAW THEIR TONGUES
The Cessation Of Suffering

CONCERTI

24/11/23
LORNA SHORE + RIVERS OF NIHIL + INGESTED + DISTANT
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

24/11/23
THE ARISTOCRATS
LIVE MUSIC CLUB VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI, 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

24/11/23
VILLAGERS OF IOANNINA CITY
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

24/11/23
DEATHSTARS
BLOOM, VIA E. CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

24/11/23
ATOMIC ROOSTER
CROSSROADS LIVE CLUB - ROMA

24/11/23
TAAKE + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

24/11/23
DARKHOLD + ELEMENT
RICKYS - CATTIVI MA BUONE, VIA COMMERCIALE 12 - ABBAZIA PISANI (PD)

24/11/23
HOWE GELB AND GIANT SAND
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

24/11/23
BLACK OLD SCRATCH + ADEPTOR
CIRCUS ROCK CLUB, VIA DELLA TRECCIA 35/3 - FIRENZE

24/11/23
𝟲𝟲𝟲 𝗡𝗘𝗟𝗟’𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗠𝗔, 𝗩𝗢𝗟. IV
OFFICINE CANTELMO, VIALE MICHELE DE PIETRO 8/A - LECCE
24/11/2023 - 08:38
WARBRINGER: in studio nel 2024 per il nuovo disco
24/11/2023 - 08:34
NICK OLIVIERI: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''N​.​O. Hits At All Vol​.​9''
24/11/2023 - 08:30
METALITE: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Aurora''
24/11/2023 - 08:27
INFERNAL ANGELS: ascolta il nuovo album ''Shrine of Black Fire''
24/11/2023 - 08:16
NOCTURNAL DEPRESSION: in Italia per tre concerti
24/11/2023 - 08:12
CALABRIAN METAL INFERNO: ecco le informazioni riguardo la quindicesima edizione
24/11/2023 - 08:08
SACRED REICH: il nuovo album sarà pubblicato nel 2024
24/11/2023 - 08:05
MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY: il nuovo ''Biolume Part 3 - A Fullmoon Madness'' in streaming
24/11/2023 - 08:02
SONATA ARCTICA: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''Clear Cold Beyond''
23/11/2023 - 17:43
GRAND: ascolta ''Crash and Burn'' dal nuovo album in arrivo a gennaio
 
