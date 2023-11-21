FATHOMLESS RITUAL: i dettagli di ''Hymns For The Lesser Gods'', online un brano

|
Il gruppo death metal Fathomless Ritual pubblicherà il nuovo album Hymns For The Lesser Gods il 12 febbraio 2024 tramite Transcending Obscurity Records.
With manic glee, Fathomless Ritual recreate the maddening, unhinged kind of death metal created by the likes of Demilich and give their own ugly, grime-ridden twist to it. The music has a darker, murkier, cavernous sound but all the same has a denser quality and a sense of modern urgency about it which livens up the proceedings. There's nary a dull moment on the album with there being a constant barrage of riffs all wriggling their way into your brain but it's done in such a boisterous manner that it doesn't feel at all life-threatening. Having the experience of bands such as Gutvoid, Fumes, Pukewraith, the sole mastermind behind the band, B. Dean, knows his way around death metal and how best to compound this particular style without destroying its essence or appeal for that matter. Without attempting to dethrone the gods, he's made a conscientious effort to make the sound more extreme and relevant in his own way and to that extent it works amazingly well. This is an album that should delight any fan of underground death metal music.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Hecatomb for an Unending Madness
2. Exiled to the Lower Catacombs
3. Gorge of the Nameless
4. Grafted to the Chambers of Mirth
5. Wielding the Bone Wand
6. Cosmic Reflections from the Basin of Blood
7. Gelatinous Being of Countless Forms
8. Gifts for Aranaktu
Inoltre è online l'audio di ''Cosmic Reflections from the Basin of Blood.