     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

22/11/23
TWEEDLEDEAD
Infernotes

23/11/23
DJEVEL
Naa skrider natten sort

24/11/23
FREAKSTORM
Angel in the Dark

24/11/23
OPHANIM
Tämpelskläng

24/11/23
SILENT TIGER
Twist of Fate

24/11/23
KVELGEYST
Blut, Milch und Thränen

24/11/23
MARCH TO DIE
Tears of the Gorgon

24/11/23
HELGA
Wrapped in Mist

24/11/23
MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY
Biolume Part 3 - A Fullmoon Madness

24/11/23
BARDS OF SKADI
Glysisvallur: Musick from the frozen Atlantis

CONCERTI

22/11/23
CARNIVORE A.D.
FREAKOUT CLUB VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA

22/11/23
THE SHERLOCKS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE

22/11/23
CARNIVORE A.D.
FREAKOUT CLUB VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA

23/11/23
ATOMIC ROOSTER
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

23/11/23
SEAFRET
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE (MI)

23/11/23
BRUTALABEL PARTY
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

23/11/23
THE ARISTOCRATS
CAP10100 - TORINO

24/11/23
LORNA SHORE + RIVERS OF NIHIL + INGESTED + DISTANT
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

24/11/23
THE ARISTOCRATS
LIVE MUSIC CLUB VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI, 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

24/11/23
VILLAGERS OF IOANNINA CITY
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

FATHOMLESS RITUAL: i dettagli di ''Hymns For The Lesser Gods'', online un brano
22/11/2023 - 08:30 (25 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/11/2023 - 08:30
FATHOMLESS RITUAL: i dettagli di ''Hymns For The Lesser Gods'', online un brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/11/2023 - 08:58
DEFECT DESIGNER: primi dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Chitin''
22/11/2023 - 08:25
REPLICANT: disponibile un estratto dal nuovo disco ''Infinite Mortality''
22/11/2023 - 08:20
SULFURIC HATRED: annunciato il debutto ''Sulfuric Hatred'', ascolta un brano
22/11/2023 - 08:09
NAILS: in studio per il nuovo album
22/11/2023 - 08:05
TENEBRO: ascolta il nuovo album ''Ultime Grida Dalla Giungla''
22/11/2023 - 08:02
RITVS: ascolta il singolo ''Der Drang'' dal debutto ''Der Tag Nah''
22/11/2023 - 07:59
VANIR: a febbraio 2024 il nuovo ''Epitome'', ascolta un singolo
22/11/2023 - 07:55
KILL THE THRILL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''Autophagie''
22/11/2023 - 07:51
CRUCIAMENTUM: tutto il nuovo ''Obsidian Refractions'' in streaming
21/11/2023 - 22:50
MEGADETH: Teemu Mäntysaari è il nuovo chitarrista della band
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     