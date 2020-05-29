     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

22/11/23
TWEEDLEDEAD
Infernotes

23/11/23
DJEVEL
Naa skrider natten sort

24/11/23
INFERNAL ANGELS
Shrine of Black Fire

24/11/23
OPHANIM
Tämpelskläng

24/11/23
CONVOCATION
No Dawn For The Caliginous Night

24/11/23
BURDEN OF GRIEF
Destination Dystopia

24/11/23
FREAKSTORM
Angel in the Dark

24/11/23
COVEN JAPAN
Earthlings

24/11/23
BARDS OF SKADI
Glysisvallur: Musick from the frozen Atlantis

24/11/23
HELGA
Wrapped in Mist

CONCERTI

22/11/23
CARNIVORE A.D.
FREAKOUT CLUB VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA

22/11/23
THE SHERLOCKS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE

22/11/23
CARNIVORE A.D.
FREAKOUT CLUB VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA

23/11/23
ATOMIC ROOSTER
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

23/11/23
SEAFRET
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE (MI)

23/11/23
BRUTALABEL PARTY
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

23/11/23
THE ARISTOCRATS
CAP10100 - TORINO

24/11/23
LORNA SHORE + RIVERS OF NIHIL + INGESTED + DISTANT
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

24/11/23
THE ARISTOCRATS
LIVE MUSIC CLUB VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI, 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

24/11/23
VILLAGERS OF IOANNINA CITY
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

NEW YEARS DAY: annunciano per marzo il nuovo album ''Half Black Heart''
22/11/2023 - 15:54 (39 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/11/2023 - 15:54
NEW YEARS DAY: annunciano per marzo il nuovo album ''Half Black Heart''
30/09/2023 - 11:29
NEW YEARS DAY: ascolta la nuova ''Vampyre''
29/05/2020 - 13:14
NEW YEARS DAY: guarda il video di ‘‘Skeletons’’
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/11/2023 - 11:57
MR. BISON: i dettagli di ''Echoes from the Universe'', in uscita a febbraio
22/11/2023 - 11:50
BUCKCHERRY: pubblicano il singolo natalizio ''Tell 'Em It's Christmas''
22/11/2023 - 08:58
DEFECT DESIGNER: primi dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Chitin''
22/11/2023 - 08:30
FATHOMLESS RITUAL: i dettagli di ''Hymns For The Lesser Gods'', online un brano
22/11/2023 - 08:25
REPLICANT: disponibile un estratto dal nuovo disco ''Infinite Mortality''
22/11/2023 - 08:20
SULFURIC HATRED: annunciato il debutto ''Sulfuric Hatred'', ascolta un brano
22/11/2023 - 08:09
NAILS: in studio per il nuovo album
22/11/2023 - 08:05
TENEBRO: ascolta il nuovo album ''Ultime Grida Dalla Giungla''
22/11/2023 - 08:02
RITVS: ascolta il singolo ''Der Drang'' dal debutto ''Der Tag Nah''
22/11/2023 - 07:59
VANIR: a febbraio 2024 il nuovo ''Epitome'', ascolta un singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     