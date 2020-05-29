NEW YEARS DAY: annunciano per marzo il nuovo album ''Half Black Heart''

|
Gli statunitensi New Years Day hanno annunciato un nuovo disco, Half Black Heart, in uscita il 1° marzo 2024 per The Century Family, Inc., filiale di Century Media Records.
A lato trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
01. Vampyre
02. Half Black Heart
03. Hurts Like Hell
04. Secrets
05. Fearless
06. Bullet Proof
07. Burn It All Down
08. Enemy
09. I Still Believe
10. Unbreak My Heart
11. So Sick
12. Creature of Habit
Il nuovo singolo Secrets è disponibile per l'ascolto di seguito: