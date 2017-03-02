NECROWRETCH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Swords of Dajjal''

|
Il due febbraio 2024 la Season of Mist pubblicherà Swords of Dajjal, il nuovo album del gruppo death/black metal Necrowretch.
L'album è stato prodotto da Francis Caste ed è il primo col nuovo chitarrista W. Cadaver.
There's black metal, there's death metal. Then you have NECROWRETCH, a band which combines the best of both worlds into music made straight from the depths of hell.
The band may be coming from France, their debut ‘Putrid Death Sorcery’ spawned right out of the inferno. So far, they've released two classic blackened death albums on Season of Mist; ‘Satanic Slavery’ and ‘The Ones From Hell’.
Now, NECROWRETCH are back with ‘Swords of Dajjal’, an album that is quite literally the manifestation of the antichrist. There are no messiahs, only NECROWRETCH who, with this brutal portrayal, breaks open the gates of heaven, ripping out its chains – that's going to be a pricy expense for the Lord!
Expect brutal blast beats, maximum riffage and deafening bass tones.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Ksar Al-Kufar (4:22)
2. The Fifth Door (5:30)
3. Dii Mauri (5:07)
4. Swords of Dajjal (4:56)
5. Numidian Knowledge (4:12)
6. Vae Victis (4:18)
7. Daeva (2:49)
8. Total Obliteration (6:13)
Inoltre è online il video di Numidian Knowledge (la visione è sconsigliata per chi soffre di condizioni fotosensibili.