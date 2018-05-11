DELETERE: tutto il nuovo ''Songes d'une Nuit Souillée'' in streaming

|
In collaborazione con il canale YouTube Black Metal Promotion, la Sepulchral Productions ha diffuso il player per poter ascoltare integralmente Songes d'une Nuit Souillée, il nuovo album dei blackster Délétère in pubblicazione oggi 23 novembre 2023.
Questo il comunicato:
The disciples of pestilence are back with what is without a doubt their darker and most tortured offering yet. Songe d’une Nuit Souillée sees Délétère plunge into a never-ending pit of pestilence, blasphemy, and perversion. Musically, the outfit has hardened its tone to pummel listeners with a very dense breed of black metal, supported by hard-hitting drums, heavier-than-ever guitars, sinister choirs, and, of course, Thorleif’s commanding voice. A striking tour-de-force from one of the leaders of Québécois Black Metal!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Chasse Obscène
2. Sacre de la Perversion
3. Foutredieu
4. Messe Scandaleuse
5. Sonata Impudicitiae
6. Lex Syphilii
7. Le Labour des Chairs
8. La Nuit Souillée