SOMBRE HERITAGE: ascolta il nuovo disco ''Inter Duo Mundi''

I blackster Sombre Héritage hanno reso disponibile in streaming l'audio completo del nuovo album Inter Duo Mundi in pubblicazione il 23 novembre tramite Sepulchral Productions.
Qui il comunicato dell'etichetta:
Three years after a debut album that drew a lot of attention, Sombre Héritage strikes hard with its sophomore album, which sees its mastermind Exu propel his epic black metal towards new heights. Inter Duo Mundi offers a relentless barrage of incisive and melodic riffs, each one more memorable that the last, complemented by an ice-cold yet powerful production. A must for fans of melodic black metal!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Inter Duo Mundi - Initium
2. Alces Alces
3. Chasse Éperdue
4. Délire Onirique
5. Enchevêtré
6. Tiraillé
7. Insolence
8. Inter Duo Mundi - Exitus