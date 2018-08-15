IMPERIALIST: ecco i dettagli di ''Quantum'', ascolta un brano

|
I blackster Imperialist pubblicheranno il nuovo EP Quantum il 15 dicembre 2023 tramite Transcending Obscurity Records.
Sci-fi themed black metal band Imperialist re-analyse their sound on this EP, tracing their roots and fortifying their sound to make it their most potent and lethal material yet. All the elements that made the band known around the galaxy are there; they've only made their sonic output sharper and tighter and it's also among their fastest and most aggressive material yet. Despite that, they haven't alienated the sentient melodic aspect of their music which is used tastefully on this release. In what comes as a departure from their previous style of artworks, the artwork for Quantum is conspicuously dark and menacing, aptly reflecting the mood of the music. With steely determination, Imperialist are soaring ahead, sparing us a glimpse into their plans for the future where an impregnable new full length release is taking shape.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:>br>
1. Gateway
2. Echoed Demise
3. Quantum Annexation
4. Call of Vulcain
5. Quiescent Terror
Inoltre è online Echoes Demise.