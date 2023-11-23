     
 
23/11/23
DJEVEL
Naa skrider natten sort

24/11/23
SILENT TIGER
Twist of Fate

24/11/23
MARCH TO DIE
Tears of the Gorgon

24/11/23
FREAKSTORM
Angel in the Dark

24/11/23
SAMMALE
Finno-Ugric

24/11/23
MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY
Biolume Part 3 - A Fullmoon Madness

24/11/23
KVELGEYST
Blut, Milch und Thränen

24/11/23
INFERNAL ANGELS
Shrine of Black Fire

24/11/23
HELGA
Wrapped in Mist

24/11/23
COVEN JAPAN
Earthlings

CONCERTI

23/11/23
ATOMIC ROOSTER
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

23/11/23
SEAFRET
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE (MI)

23/11/23
BRUTALABEL PARTY
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

23/11/23
THE ARISTOCRATS
CAP10100 - TORINO

24/11/23
LORNA SHORE + RIVERS OF NIHIL + INGESTED + DISTANT
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

24/11/23
THE ARISTOCRATS
LIVE MUSIC CLUB VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI, 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

24/11/23
VILLAGERS OF IOANNINA CITY
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

24/11/23
DEATHSTARS
BLOOM, VIA E. CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

24/11/23
ATOMIC ROOSTER
CROSSROADS LIVE CLUB - ROMA

24/11/23
TAAKE + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
ETERNAL STORM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''A Giant Bound to Fall''
23/11/2023 - 11:27 (44 letture)

23/11/2023 - 11:27
ETERNAL STORM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''A Giant Bound to Fall''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/11/2023 - 15:19
THERION: il video del singolo ''Ruler of Tamag''
23/11/2023 - 11:46
THE TROOPS OF DOOM: al lavoro sul nuovo album
23/11/2023 - 11:35
MUTANT BLAST: firmano con Rockshots Records
23/11/2023 - 10:12
HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST: annunciata la nuova edizione
23/11/2023 - 09:34
IMPERIALIST: ecco i dettagli di ''Quantum'', ascolta un brano
23/11/2023 - 09:30
SOMBRE HERITAGE: ascolta il nuovo disco ''Inter Duo Mundi''
23/11/2023 - 09:27
DELETERE: tutto il nuovo ''Songes d'une Nuit Souillée'' in streaming
23/11/2023 - 09:23
KANKAR: online la nuova ''Sonnenuntergang'' coi Mosaic
23/11/2023 - 09:19
ARTIFICIAL HEAVEN: diffuso il lyric video di ''Fall Away''
23/11/2023 - 09:13
NECROWRETCH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Swords of Dajjal''
 
