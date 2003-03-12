SONATA ARCTICA: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''Clear Cold Beyond''

|
I finlandesi Sonata Arctica pubblicheranno il nuovo album Clear Cold Beyond l'8 marzo 2024 tramite Atomic Fire Records.
SONATA ARCTICA are back in full force! Fueled by enthusiastic reations to their recent digital single 'First In Line,' the melodic metal quintet are pleased to provide the first details about of their long-awaited new studio album, titled »Clear Cold Beyond,« which will hit the shelves on March 8, 2024 through Atomic Fire. The album contains 10 tracks reviving the band's penchant for power metal-esque tunes following their trip to acoustic landscapes during the pandemic. »Clear Cold Beyond« is packed with strong songs and fuses the best of all periods of SONATA ARCTICA's multifaceted work: From high-speed anthems such as the aforementioned 'First In Line' and 'California' to emotion-laden tracks such as 'The Best Things' and the closing title track, this record offers something for each and every SONATA ARCTICA fan. The album's artwork, reminiscent of their early works, was created by Niko Anttila and the band returned to mixing engineer Mikko Karmila (Finnvox Studios; »Ecliptica« [1999] - »Stones Grow Her Name« [2012]). Final mastering was handled by Svante Forsbäck (Chartmakers West; RAMMSTEIN, KORPIKLAANI, DELAIN, THE 69 EYES, DEATHSTARS etc.) who has also been part of other SONATA ARCTICA productions.
Singer Tony Kakko comments: "We've felt for a while now that we needed to get heavier after a couple of unintentionally softer albums. We still love those albums, but in terms of finding cornerstone songs for a feel-good melodic metal show, the previous album didn't have much to offer. We're getting back to metal after all that feels like a fresh start, and the new songs have been so much fun to write and record: More speed and songs that people can and want to sing along to. We can't wait to hit the road with this album and see how the crowds react to us being back at it."
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. First In Line
02. California
03. Shah Mat
04. Dark Empath
05. Cure For Everything
06. A Monster Only You Can’t See
07. Teardrops
08. Angel Defiled
09. The Best Things
10. Clear Cold Beyond
Bonus Tracks (digipak + vinyl only!):
11. A Ballad For The Broken
12. Toy Soldiers [MARTIKA Cover]
Il singolo First in Line era stato già pubblicato.