SONATA ARCTICA: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''Clear Cold Beyond''
24/11/2023 - 08:02 (22 letture)

ARTICOLI
17/05/2015
Live Report
SONATA ARCTICA + FREEDOM CALL + TWILIGHT FORCE
Estragon, Bologna - 11/05/15
10/05/2014
Intervista
SONATA ARCTICA
In continua evoluzione
03/11/2011
Intervista
SONATA ARCTICA
Henrik ci parla del 'Live In Finland'
01/03/2011
Live Report
SONATA ARCTICA + LABYRINTH + 4TH DIMENSION
Alcatraz, Milano, 27/02/2011
12/09/2009
Intervista
SONATA ARCTICA
Di album, videogiochi e tour...
05/01/2008
Live Report
SONATA ARCTICA + EPICA
Alcatraz, Milano, 19/11/2007
13/11/2004
Live Report
NIGHTWISH + SONATA ARCTICA
Mazda Palace, Milano, 28/10/2004
12/03/2003
Intervista
SONATA ARCTICA
Parla Tony Kakko
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/11/2023 - 08:02
SONATA ARCTICA: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''Clear Cold Beyond''
13/10/2023 - 09:24
SONATA ARCTICA: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''First in Line''
12/05/2023 - 15:29
STRATOVARIUS: una data in Italia con i Sonata Arctica
09/09/2022 - 15:17
SONATA ARCTICA: ascolta la versione acustica di ''Victoria's Secret''
12/08/2022 - 11:30
SONATA ARCTICA: online la versione acustica di ''I Have a Right''
09/08/2022 - 11:28
SONATA ARCTICA: i dettagli del nuovo ''Acoustic Adventures – Volume Two''
21/01/2022 - 23:15
SONATA ARCTICA: presentano il brano ''For the Sake of Revenge'' dall'album acustico
03/12/2021 - 16:53
SONATA ARCTICA: i dettagli del nuovo ''Acoustic Adventures - Volume One'', ascolta un brano
08/09/2021 - 16:11
SONATA ARCTICA: rinviato il tour acustico al 2022 insieme al nuovo album
31/03/2021 - 16:24
SONATA ARCTICA: nuovo album acustico e tour nel 2021
