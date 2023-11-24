BLACK PYRE: in streaming tutto il nuovo ''Fall of the Northern Kingdom''

|
I black metaller britannici Black Pyre hanno pubblicato nella sua interezza, attraverso il canale YouTube Black Metal Promotion, il loro nuovo album Fall of the Northern Kingdom.
Il disco è uscito lo scorso 24 novembre.
This album explores ancient and the somewhat lost Celtic history of Britain; focusing on tales told from The Book of Aneurin, Y Gododdin, and Arthurian legend. Weaving together seamlessly the elements of folklore and history to create a modern myth.
Tracklist:
01. Pale Orchid
02. Withering Winter
03. Castell Caeredin
04. Fall Of The Northern Kingdom
05. Moonlit Aether
06. Rivers Of Tears And Blood
07. Far Away Into The Sky
08. The Pale
09. Malleus Maleficarum [Demo]