01/12/23
SKILTRON
Bruadarach

01/12/23
RUYYN
Chapter II: The Flames, The Fallen, The Fury

01/12/23
HELFRO
Tálgröf

01/12/23
BEYONDITION
Abysmal Night

01/12/23
AGGRESSION
Frozen Aggressors

01/12/23
WALKING CORPSE
Our Hands, Your Throat

01/12/23
COBRA SPELL
666

01/12/23
VARATHRON
The Crimson Temple

01/12/23
FATE
V

01/12/23
FATE
Ghosts from the Past (Digitale)

30/11/23
GRETA VAN FLEET
UNIPOL ARENA - CASALECCHIO DI RENO (BO)

30/11/23
KARMA
WISHLIST ROMA, VIA DEI VOLSCI 126B - ROMA

30/11/23
THE SECRET + LIQUIDO DI MORTE + TOTAL RECALL
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

30/11/23
JASPERS
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

01/12/23
MALPAGA WINTER NIGHT
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

01/12/23
SCREAMIN’ DEMONS + SOMMO INQUISITORE
CROSSROADS LIVE CLUB - ROMA

01/12/23
KARMA
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

01/12/23
FOLKSTONE
ORION LIVE CLUB - CIAMPINO (RM)

01/12/23
CHRIS HOLMES + SISKA + HARSH
BORDERLINE CLUB - PISA

01/12/23
BLACK WINTER FEST (day 1)
SLAUGHTER CLUB VIA A.TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
PATHOLOGY: firmano con Agonia Records, nuova musica in arrivo
30/11/2023 - 08:26 (59 letture)

80
75
22/11/2011
Intervista
PATHOLOGY
Saremo sempre più brutali
 
30/11/2023 - 18:52
VARATHRON: tutto il nuovo 'The Crimson Temple' in streaming
30/11/2023 - 18:46
EREB ALTOR: i dettagli della data di dicembre a Milano
30/11/2023 - 18:45
DEFEATED SANITY: firmano con Season of Mist, nuovo album nel 2024
30/11/2023 - 18:42
CYRAX: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album 'Novo Deus', annunciati due concerti
30/11/2023 - 18:29
THE POGUES: è deceduto Shane MacGowan
30/11/2023 - 17:50
ABYSSAL RIFT: tutto il debutto 'Extirpation Dirge' in streaming
30/11/2023 - 17:48
DESTRAGE: si sciolgono, un ultimo concerto nel 2024
30/11/2023 - 11:55
HELLFEST: il bill dell`edizione 2024, con Metallica, Machine Head, Foo Fighters e tanti altri
30/11/2023 - 11:38
SCOTT STAPP: ascolta la nuova 'Black Butterfly'
30/11/2023 - 11:29
SKID ROW: la clip ufficiale di 'Resurrected'
 
