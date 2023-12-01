DISSIMULATOR: dettagli e singolo del debutto 'Lower Form Resistance'

|
Il gruppo death/thrash metal Dissimulator pubblicherà il disco di debutto Lower Form Resistance il 26 gennaio 2024 tramite 20 Buck Spin.
Montreal’s Dissimulator will be a new name to most in 2024, but with the release of razor-sharp debut LP ‘Lower Form Resistance’ the band unleash an overwhelming future shock on the auditory and sensory nerves, permanently imprinting on the cerebral cortex with their pulsating unconventional attack. Comprised of a membership with resumes that include Chthe’ilist, Atramentus, Beyond Creation and more, the band executes its jagged sci-fi Death-Thrash with vicious intricacy.
Over the course of ‘Lower Form Resistance’s’ 42 minutes the jarring angular riffs, complex structures and atmosphere of exuberant incongruity meshes acutely with a straightforward momentum and perpetual accessibility at the crossroads where the Thrash and Death Metal scenes began to coalesce and directional potentiality felt limitless. Add to this a Voivod-ian prescience of robotic sentience and technological doom and Dissimulator’s vision makes for total immersion in their world-building enterprise.
The off-kilter and adventurous spirit of ‘Lower Form Resistance’ that manages to sound fresh today while conjuring a certain spirit of ’88-’93 makes the Dissimulator debut a mesmerizingly bizarre and gratifying dose of aggressive alacrity.
"Hyperline Underflow is one of the more “upbeat” songs on Lower Form resistance, both musically and lyrically. Within the context of the album’s bleak vision of a future in which the remains of the human species and of its essence are almost totally determined by technical processes, the song entertains the possibility of new forms of life emerging seemingly ex nihilo from the neglected outer layers of a god-machine that has assimilated most of the natural world. As the penultimate song on the album, Hyperline sets the stage for the call to resistance that unites all organic life against the cybernetic totality."
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Jesse Draxler mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Neural Hack
2. Warped
3. Outer Phase
4. Automoil & Robotoil
5. Cybermorphism / Mainframe
6. Hyperline Underflow
7. Lower Form Resistance
Inoltre è online il singolo Hyperline Underflow.