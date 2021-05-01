ATREYU: i dettagli di ''The Beautiful Dark of Life'' e il singolo ''Come Down''

Gli Atreyu
hanno pubblicato il 3 novembre 2023, tramite Spinefarm Records
, il loro nuovo EP A Torch in the Dark
.
Il disco anticipa l'uscita di The Beautiful Dark of Life
, in arrivo l'8 dicembre per la medesima etichetta, che conterrà le stesse canzoni dell'Ep più molte altre:01. Drowning
02. Insomnia
03. Capital F
04. God/Devil
05. Watch Me Burn
06. Good Enough
07. Dancing With My Demons
08. Gone
09. I Don't Wanna Die
10. Immortal
11. (i)
12. Death or Glory
13. Forevermore
14. Come Down
15. The Beautiful Dark of Life
Per promuovere l'EP e il nuovo album la band ha diffuso Come Down
, presente su entrambi, che potete ascotare in basso.
A questo link
trovate i dettagli dell'EP.