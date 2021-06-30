SINISTER GHOST: a breve il nuovo ''What’s Left of Human?'', guarda la clip di ''Ocean Avenue 112''

|
I toscani Sinister Ghost daranno alla luce un nuovo disco in studio il prossimo 15 dicembre 2023: What’s Left of Human?, questo il titolo, uscirà in maniera indipendente.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto sono riportate le canzoni che comporranno l'uscita:
1. Eden is Our Home
2. The Innocents'Laugh (Gacy)
3. The House of Violin
4. Ocean Avenue 112
5. Stolen at Birth
6. Delirium of Denial
7. As I Lay in My Coffin
8. What's Left of Human? (Post Mortem)
Di seguito il singolo Ocean Avenue 112: