TRAFIC JAM: a gennaio in arrivo l'album di esordio

|
I rocker Trafic Jam hanno annunciato per il 19 gennaio la pubblicazione, tramite ROCKSHOTS Records, del loro disco di esordio The Joke is Over.
Di seguito potete ascoltare la traccia omonima.
Rockshots Records is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated debut single from Trafic Jam, titled "The Joke Is Over," set to be released on November 27th. This marks the exciting entry of Trafic Jam into the music scene, promising a timeless blend of classic and hard rock influences.
Trafic Jam brings together seasoned musicians to create a sound that pays homage to the '70s rock era. With influences from iconic bands like Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, and Hendrix, Trafic Jam adds their unique energy to the genre.
"The Joke Is Over" encapsulates the essence of classic rock, delivering a sonic journey enriched with blues rock, Hard Rock, and a touch of groove. The single is a preview of Trafic Jam's upcoming debut album, slated for release in January 2024.