JUDAS PRIEST: i dettagli completi di ''Invincible Shield''

I Judas Priest
hanno finalmente annunciato i dettagli completi del loro nuovo album, Invincible Shield
, in pubblicazione l'8 marzo 2024 per Sony Music
.
Il disco conterrà le seguenti undici canzoni:01. Panic Attack
02. The Serpent and the King
03. Invincible Shield
04. Devil in Disguise
05. Gates of Hell
06. Crown of Horns
07. As God is My Witness
08. Trial by Fire
09. Escape from Reality
10. Sons of Thunder
11. Giants in the Sky
L'album uscirà anche in una versione deluxe comprendente tre tracce bonus:12. Fight of Your Life
13. Vicious Circle
14. The Lodger
A sinistra le copertine dell'edizione CD e dell'edizione LP in vinile.
Ricordiamo che la band sarà in Italia per un unico concerto
nell'aprile 2024.