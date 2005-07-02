     
 
JUDAS PRIEST: i dettagli completi di ''Invincible Shield''
07/12/2023 - 23:01 (68 letture)

ARTICOLI
28/06/2015
Live Report
JUDAS PRIEST + FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
Summer Arena, Assago (MI), 23/06/2015
21/06/2011
Articolo
JUDAS PRIEST
Vittime del cambiamento
30/11/2010
Articolo
JUDAS PRIEST- ROB HALFORD
Chrome master, steel warrior
02/07/2005
Articolo
JUDAS PRIEST
La biografia
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/12/2023 - 23:01
JUDAS PRIEST: i dettagli completi di ''Invincible Shield''
30/11/2023 - 07:59
JUDAS PRIEST: ecco il videoclip di 'Trial By Fire'
17/11/2023 - 19:02
JUDAS PRIEST: online il singolo ''Trial by Fire''
13/10/2023 - 09:29
JUDAS PRIEST: ''Panic Attack'' è il primo singolo del nuovo ''Invicible Shield''
07/10/2023 - 18:43
JUDAS PRIEST: rivelano i primi dettagli del nuovo album
01/06/2023 - 00:00
JUDAS PRIEST: completate le registrazioni del nuovo disco
28/05/2023 - 10:47
JUDAS PRIEST: una data a Milano ad aprile 2024 con Saxon e Phil Campbell
27/03/2023 - 00:02
JUDAS PRIEST: Rob Halford al lavoro sulle parti vocali del nuovo disco
27/01/2023 - 19:26
RONNIE ROMERO: disponibile la cover di ''Turbo Lover'' dei Judas Priest
25/01/2023 - 10:29
JUDAS PRIEST: nuovo album nel 2024
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/12/2023 - 22:49
SHIVER DOWN: firmano con Ad Noctem Records per il debutto
07/12/2023 - 22:12
OVERLORDE: ascolta ''Fire in the Sky'' dal nuovo ''Awaken the Fury''
07/12/2023 - 22:08
MISTER MISERY: ecco il nuovo singolo
07/12/2023 - 22:03
SAVAGE BLOOD: pubblicato il video di ''Battle Cry''
07/12/2023 - 12:26
EXODUS: una data in occasione della festa di Radio Onda d'Urto
07/12/2023 - 12:05
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: dentro Amorphis e Paradise Lost
07/12/2023 - 11:46
VEMOD: annunciato il nuovo ''The Deepening'', ascolta un singolo
07/12/2023 - 09:28
GRUMO: primi dettagli del nuovo ''Sons Of Disgust'', tre date coi Distruzione
07/12/2023 - 08:31
MERRIMACK: tornano con il nuovo ''Of Grace and Gravity'', diffuso un video
07/12/2023 - 08:27
DWELLING BELOW: tutto il nuovo ''Dwelling Below'' in streaming
 
