ARTILLERY: i dettagli del disco dal vivo ''Raw Live (At Copenhell)''

|
I thrasher Artillery pubblicheranno il disco dal vivo Raw Live (At Copenhell) il 2 febbraio 2024 tramite Mighty Music.
Il live, registrato nel 2022 presso il Copenhell 2022, è l'ultima testimonianza col batterista Josua Madsen, deceduto l'anno seguente, e il cantante Michael Bastholm Dahl e dal chitarrista Kraen Meier.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Devils Symphony
2. By Inheritance
3. Turn Up The Rage
4. The Face Of Fear
5. Bombfood
6. The Challenge
7. In Thrash We Trust
8. 10.000 Devils
9. Legions
10. Khomaniac
11. Terror Squad