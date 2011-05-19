     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/12/23
CHILDREN OF BODOM
A Chapter Called Children of Bodom (Final Show in Helsinki Ice Hall 2019)

15/12/23
THERION
Leviathan III

15/12/23
SINISTER GHOST
Whats Left of Human?

15/12/23
SULFURIC HATRED
Sulfuric Hatred

15/12/23
CRUST
Dissolution

15/12/23
REVULSED
Cerebral Contamination

15/12/23
ABYSMAL GRIEF
Narcissistic Necrophiles - Live at \"Metal Magic\"

15/12/23
EVERGREY
From Dark Discoveries to Heartless Portraits

15/12/23
THERION
Leviathan III

19/12/23
FUNERAL VOMIT
Monumental Putrescence

CONCERTI

15/12/23
THE CASUALTIES
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

15/12/23
PAUL DI ANNO + GUESTS
CIVICO 25 - CASELETTE (TO)

15/12/23
DESTRAGE
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA

15/12/23
FOLKSTONE
HALL - PADOVA

15/12/23
WFR NIGHT
SLAUGHTER CLUB VIA A.TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

15/12/23
MESSA + FUOCO FATUO
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

15/12/23
CRIPPLE BASTARDS
CSO DJANGO, VIA DANIELE MONTERUMICI 11 – TREVISO

15/12/23
ASSE + MAGNETE
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

15/12/23
PROTEX + CHRONICS + THE KAAMS
BLOOM, VIA CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

15/12/23
ULVEDHARR + WHISKEY RITUAL + ARK
THE FACTORY - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)
MASSACRE: firmano con Agonia Records, nuovo album in arrivo
15/12/2023 - 08:17 (40 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
87
ARTICOLI
05/03/2014
Intervista
MASSACRE
Il ritorno dei deathster americani
19/05/2011
Live Report
HATE ETERNAL + OBSCURA + BENEATH THE MASSACRE + DEFILED
Rock N' Roll Arena, Romagnano sesia (NO), 13/05/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/12/2023 - 08:17
MASSACRE: firmano con Agonia Records, nuovo album in arrivo
10/11/2023 - 00:13
THE RODS: entrano nel roster di Massacre Records e annunciano ''Rattle the Cage''
13/06/2023 - 21:25
MASSACRE: una data nel nostro paese il prossimo mese di luglio
04/05/2023 - 10:25
SARKASM: ecco il live video di ''Massacre the Impure''
19/10/2022 - 13:41
CRAVING: firmano con Massacre Records
02/06/2022 - 19:58
MASSACRE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo EP ''Mythos''
29/04/2022 - 09:32
KILL RITUAL: firmano con Massacre Records
24/02/2022 - 11:19
ATROPHY: firmano con Massacre Records, in arrivo nuovo album e ristampe
04/10/2021 - 00:15
MASSACRE: ecco la clip di ‘‘The Whisperer in Darkness’’
06/09/2021 - 00:26
MASSACRE: online il nuovo singolo ‘‘Ruins of R'lyeh’’
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/12/2023 - 10:51
ULVER: ascolta la nuova ''Ghost Entry''
15/12/2023 - 10:28
NIGHTBLAZE: i dettagli del disco di debutto in uscita a marzo
15/12/2023 - 08:29
MONKEY3: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Welcome To The Machine''
15/12/2023 - 08:25
NECROWRETCH: diffuso il lyric video di ''Ksar Al-Kufar''
15/12/2023 - 08:23
IHSAHN: pubblica il videoclip del nuovo singolo ''Twice Born''
15/12/2023 - 08:20
REVULSED: tutto il nuovo ''Cerebral Contamination'' in streaming
15/12/2023 - 08:02
FRANTIC FEST: ecco le date dell'edizione 2024
15/12/2023 - 07:59
HULDER: primi dettagli e un singolo del nuovo album ''Verses In Oath''
15/12/2023 - 07:56
MASTER: online ''Minds Under Pressure'' dal nuovo album
15/12/2023 - 07:51
FIRE AND STEEL: i dettagli della nuova edizione
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     