MASSACRE: firmano con Agonia Records, nuovo album in arrivo

L'Agonia Records ha annunciato di aver firmato un contratto discografico coi Massacre. Attualmente il gruppo è al lavoro sul nuovo album.
American death metal legends Massacre (established in 1984) have signed a record deal with Agonia Records for the release of the band’s 5th studio album, which is currently being worked on by frontman/vocalist Kam Lee (ex-Mantas, ex-Death, Bone Gnawer, The Grotesquery), original bassist Mike Borders, returning guitarists Rogga Johansson (Paganizer, Rib Spreader, Megascavanger) & Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Heads for The Dead) and new drummer Jon Rudin (Just Before Dawn, Heads for The Dead, Dehumanaut).
The band's mastermind Kam Lee commented: “I have to say it’s pretty cool to be signing with Agonia Records. The same label that bands like Pestilence, Rebaelliun, Demonical, Pathology, plus so many other killer Death and Black Metal bands call home. Looking at their roster you can see this is a label that’s dedicated to keeping to the core of pure underground metal bands and acts. In my opinion this is a refreshing reminder that you can remain true to the spirit of underground metal music and not rely on catering to trends in be relevant. This opinion is one that also resonates in my own philosophy about Massacre, one that keeps me on point at keeping the band focused on remaining true to the style and sound that is pure OSDM (old school death metal), and I personally think that Agonia Records is the perfect choice of a label that shall allow Massacre a place to maintain that status. I look forward to the future together, and I am excited for the fans to be able to look forwards to the upcoming new album to be released by the label.
L'ultima release del gruppo è Resurgence del 2021.