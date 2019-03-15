MONKEY3: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Welcome To The Machine''

|
Il gruppo psych Monkey3 pubblicherà il nuovo album Welcome to the Machine il 23 febbraio 2024 tramite Napalm Records.
Welcome To The Machine’s musical themes are inspired by movies such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Matrix, Sunshine, Solaris and 1984, while unveiling an intense mankind vs. machines story that instantly launches the listener into deep space. Right from its first tones, the album immediately emerges as a perfect soundtrack to a journey into the unknown. Tracks such as "Rackman" perfectly showcase how MONKEY3, who formed in 2001, are one of only a few instrumental bands that know how to tell an enthralling story. Welcome To The Machine explores as much as it poses questions. It is dark and menacing; evoking melancholic destruction while somehow bursting with hope at the same time, moving between haunting passages and progressive breaks, mesmerizing grooves and colossal riffs.
The album was recorded and mixed by Raphaël Bovey at Blend Studio and MyRoom Studio, and was mastered by Lad Agabekov at Caduceus Studios in Switzerland. The incredible cover artwork was created by Sebastian Jerke.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Ignition
2. Collision
3. Kali Yuga
4. Rackman
5. Collapse
Inoltre è online il singolo Rackman.