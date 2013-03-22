ALESTORM: a marzo il nuovo EP

|
Gli Alestorm hanno annunciato per il 22 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo EP intitolato Voyage of the Dead Marauder.
In attesa di un singolo è possibile vedere la cover e leggere la tracklist.
Tracklist:
01. Voyage of the Dead Marauder
02. Uzbekistan
03. The Last Saskatchewan Pirate
04. Sea Shanty 2
05. Cock
“Hey uhhhhh we got bored of playing the same old songs so we wrote this little EP with some new ones. They're secretly about frogs. I hope you like frogs. Also we're super excited to have Patty Gurdy singing on the title track, there's something weird and awesome about Alestorm when we have an actual vocalist who can sing instead of my horrific vocals. Yeaaaghhhhh!"