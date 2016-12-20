EMIL BULLS: i dettagli di ''Love Will Fix It''

|
La band metalcore Emil Bulls ha annunciato per il 12 gennaio 2024 la pubblicazione, tramite Arising Empire, del loro nuovo album Love Will Fix It.
Di seguito potete ascoltare i singoli Whirlwind of Doom e Love Will Fix It.
Tracklist:
01. Backstabbers
02. The Devil Made Me Do It
03. Happy Birthday You Are Dead To Me
04. Levitate
05. Whirlwind Of Doom
06. The Ghosts That You Have Called
07. Love Will Fix It
08. Sick
09. She Ain’t Coming Home No More
10. Dreams And Debris
11. Oceans Of Grief
12. Together