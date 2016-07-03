DAVID REECE: i dettagli di ''Baptized by Fire'', in arrivo a marzo

|
David Reece ha annunciato per il 1° marzo 2024 il suo prossimo album solista, Baptized by Fire, tramite l’etichetta El Puerto Records.
A sinistra trovate la copertina del nuovo disco dell'ex-Accept, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01 - Enemy Is Me
02 - We've Lost the Fight
03 - Wrong Move
04 - Payback's a Bitch
05 - No Rest for the Wicked
06 - Twilight of the Gods
07 - Seasons of a Man
08 - Closer to God
09 - Archbishop of Anarchy
10 - My Heart Burns
11 - Acceptance of Denial
12 - Tomorrow Don't Matter Today