SABATON: a breve in studio per il nuovo album, svelano i piani per l'anniversario della band

Gli svedesi Sabaton hanno annunciato, attraverso i propri canali social, che entro i primi mesi del 2024 entreranno in studio per la registrazione del loro nuovo album.
La band ha inoltre rivelato i piani in serbo per quest'anno in cui si celebrerà il venticinquesimo anniversario della band.
Di seguito potete leggere le loro parole:
From history to anthems: Sabaton, 25 years!
Greetings metalheads!
Can you wrap your head around it? This year we're hitting the 25-year mark. That’s 25 years of heavy metal. 25 years of historical storytelling. 25 years of rocking stages!
Brace yourselves for an epic lineup of activities. Each month of 2024 will be dedicated to an album from our discography, beginning with “Primo Victoria” and ending with “The War To End All Wars”. We have several activities planned and will provide you with all the insight you could possibly need to grant you a better understanding of each album. Trust us when we say you’re going to learn new things!
You can look forward to listening parties, where we dive deep into the stories behind the songs, unveiling never-before-heard stories. We’ll also share song facts and album tales, throwback photos and footage, as well as interactive games! PLUS, we are releasing awesome 25th anniversary merch including some very exclusive items.
This celebration will be nothing short of legendary! It’s going to be a fun year. As always, thank you for your support. Our fans honestly mean the world to us!
And now, a message from the one, the ONLY, Joakim Brodén:
"This is a massive milestone for us. Our fans have been with us every step of the way and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate this monumental occasion with them. We're planning some great things that we've never done before, and we're confident that 2024 will be one to remember, especially as we are heading to the studio at the beginning of next year to begin working on new music!"