05/01/24
THE ODDEVEN
Darkness

12/01/24
ESCUELA GRIND
DDEEAATTHHMMEETTAALL

12/01/24
EMIL BULLS
Love Will Fix It

12/01/24
JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE
Roots & Shoots Vol.1

12/01/24
RAVENSTINE
2024

12/01/24
LIFESICK
Love and Other Lies (EP)

12/01/24
ARTIFICIAL HEAVEN
Digital Dream

12/01/24
THE RODS
Rattle the Cage

12/01/24
DROWN IN SULPHUR
Dark Secrets of the Soul

12/01/24
EXIT EDEN
Femmes Fatales

05/01/24
THE 69 EYES + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

05/01/24
HELL THEATER + MERCILESS ATTACK
IL BORGO, VIA BORGO 31 - MONTEBELLO VICENTINO (VI)

05/01/24
WEEKEND CIGARETTES
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

05/01/24
HATE&MERDA + LOIA + NEKROPUNTA + APOPTOSI
BLOOM, VIA CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

05/01/24
IF I DIE TODAY + JAGUERO
ARCI DALLÒ, PIAZZA UGO DALLÒ 4 - CASTIGLIONE DELLE STIVIERE (MN)

05/01/24
ACAJOU + DRUNKEN CROCODILES
RICKYS - CATTIVI MA BUONE, VIA COMMERCIALE 12 - ABBAZIA PISANI (PD)

05/01/24
MOTEL TRANSYLVANIA
VICOLO SCHILKE, VIA DOTTOR UGO SCHILKE - VERCELLI

05/01/24
HELL THEATER + MERCILESS ATTACK
IL BORGO, VIA BORGO 31 - MONTEBELLO VICENTINO (VI)

05/01/24
CROSSLANE
UFO VIA DELL\'INDUSTRIA N.4, MOZZO - BERGAMO

05/01/24
GOLDEN BOY
CRAZY DRIVER DINER, VIA DANTE ALIGHIERI 102 - INVERIGO (CO)
SABATON: a breve in studio per il nuovo album, svelano i piani per l'anniversario della band
03/01/2024 - 22:20 (51 letture)

03/09/2022
Live Report
HELLOWEEN + SABATON + BEAST IN BLACK + MOONLIGHT HAZE
Metal Music Festival, Ippodromo SNAI (MI), 27/08/2022
12/03/2022
Intervista
SABATON
La Storia è fatta di storie
31/01/2020
Live Report
SABATON + APOCALYPTICA + AMARANTHE
Alcatraz, Milano, 28/01/2020
31/01/2017
Live Report
SABATON + ACCEPT + TWILIGHT FORCE
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 25/01/2017
17/08/2016
Intervista
SABATON
A tu per tu con Joakim Broden
08/02/2015
Live Report
SABATON + DELAIN + BATTLE BEAST
Alcatraz, Milano, 03/02/2015
01/05/2014
Intervista
SABATON
I nuovi eroi - A tu per tu con Pär Sundström
23/09/2012
Live Report
SABATON + ELUVEITIE + WISDOM
Alcatraz, Milano, 19/09/2012
 
03/01/2024 - 22:20
SABATON: a breve in studio per il nuovo album, svelano i piani per l'anniversario della band
18/11/2023 - 12:56
SABATON: in studio di registrazione nel 2024
13/06/2023 - 21:38
SABATON: a novembre la premiere del loro film in collaborazione con musei da tutto il mondo
14/04/2023 - 15:05
SABATON: guarda il video di ''1916'' dal nuovo EP
06/04/2023 - 09:14
SABATON: uscirà a metà aprile l'EP ''Stories From the Werstern Front''
07/03/2023 - 00:40
NANOWAR OF STEEL: il video di ''Pasadena 1994'' con Joakim Broden dei Sabaton
24/01/2023 - 22:19
SABATON: ecco il lyric video di ''The First Soldier''
11/01/2023 - 18:58
SABATON: in arrivo il secondo EP 'Heroes of the Great War''
17/12/2022 - 11:45
SABATON: pubblicato il video animato di ''Lady of the Dark''
30/09/2022 - 15:35
SABATON: pubblicato a sorpresa un nuovo EP, ecco l'inedito ''Father''
04/01/2024 - 08:18
UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN: i dettagli del nuovo album, ascolta un brano
04/01/2024 - 08:11
FUNERAL WINDS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''333''
04/01/2024 - 08:09
VIPASSI: diffuso il video ufficiale di ''Morningstar''
04/01/2024 - 08:06
DROWN IN SULPHUR: guarda il video di ''Lotus''
03/01/2024 - 22:10
GO AHEAD AND DIE: presentano la nuova bassista
03/01/2024 - 22:02
MAGNUM: ecco ''The Seventh Darkness'' dal nuovo album
03/01/2024 - 12:25
METHEDRINE: dettagli completi e un nuovo singolo da ''No Solution, No Salvation''
03/01/2024 - 12:16
GOMAD! & MONSTER: ad aprile il nuovo EP ''Sickness''
03/01/2024 - 12:10
BLACK PHANTOM: in arrivo quest'anno il successore di ''Zero Hour is Now''
02/01/2024 - 13:25
HIDDEN LAPSE: scomparsa la bassista Romina Pantanetti
 
