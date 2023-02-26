FUNERAL WINDS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''333''

|
Il canale YouTube della Osmose Productions ha reso disponibile in streaming l'audio di Birthed By Pure Malevolence, primo singolo che i blackster Funeral Winds hanno estratto dal nuovo disco 333 in pubblicazione il 29 gennaio 2024.
‘This album is dedicated to He, whose name is three hundred and thirty three, and that thrice one’
333 is the title of Funeral Winds 8th studio album and refers to the Dweller in the Abyss, the Demon of Dispersion, also known as Choronzon. Seen as the last great obstacle between the adept and enlightenment, Choronzon needs to be faced to be able to move beyond the Abyss.
Stylistically, this album is raw and cold Black Metal that throws the grit right in your face.
Funeral Winds stays true to the original values of Black Metal, hateful and relentlessly contemptuous in sound and vision.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Sovereign of Shadows
2. Eternal Nightmare
3. Cast the Gauntlet of Doom
4. Ancient Wrath Unleashed
5. The Damned Ones Shall Rise
6. Forever Cursed and Bound
7. Birthed By Pure Malevolence
8. Conjuration of the Blind One