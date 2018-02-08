     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/01/24
EXIT EDEN
Femmes Fatales

12/01/24
LIFESICK
Love and Other Lies (EP)

12/01/24
RUTHLESS
The Fallen

12/01/24
NEAL MORSE
The Restoration - Jospeh. Part Two

12/01/24
JIM PETERIK & WORLD STAGE
Roots & Shoots Vol.1

12/01/24
THE GRANDMASTER
Black Sun

12/01/24
RAVENSTINE
2024

12/01/24
THE RODS
Rattle the Cage

12/01/24
RUSSELL/GUNS
Medusa

12/01/24
ARTIFICIAL HEAVEN
Digital Dream

CONCERTI

10/01/24
GIANT ROOKS
ALCATRAZ VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

10/01/24
GIANT ROOKS
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

12/01/24
NOCTURNAL DEPRESSION + GUESTS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

12/01/24
SOUTH OF HEAVEN FEST
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8/B - BOLOGNA

12/01/24
JASPERS + CHIBO
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

12/01/24
STILLNESS'BLADE + ROVINA
CENTRO STORICO PUB - LEVERANO (LE)

12/01/24
PINO SCOTTO
WINTERBIKERS MEETING, VIA SAN SILVESTRO 148 - FAENZA (RA)

12/01/24
AFRAID OF DESTINY + BØNES
GREENWICH FONTANIVA, VIA GUGLIELMO MARCONI, 104 - FONTANIVA (PD)

12/01/24
SCOTT WINO WEINRICH
RAINDOGS HOUSE – SAVONA

13/01/24
NOCTURNAL DEPRESSION + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
LIPZ: a marzo esce ''Changing the Melody'', ecco il primo singolo
09/01/2024 - 00:00 (42 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/01/2024 - 00:00
LIPZ: a marzo esce ''Changing the Melody'', ecco il primo singolo
01/12/2018 - 10:20
LIPZ: disponibile la clip di 'Star'
27/09/2018 - 10:36
BURNING MINDS MUSIC GROUP PARTY: con Lipz e altri l'1 dicembre a Como
26/07/2018 - 11:04
SISKA: suoneranno al Vigorock di Venezia il 5 agosto coi Lipz
26/05/2018 - 10:47
LIPZ: ecco il video del singolo 'Get it On'
08/02/2018 - 11:32
LIPZ: nel roster della Street Symphonies Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/01/2024 - 00:20
TRYMR: in arrivo il primo disco solista del batterista degli Emperor
09/01/2024 - 00:09
NIGHTWISH: ultimate le registrazioni del seguito di ''Human. || Nature.''
08/01/2024 - 21:21
EXOCRINE: guarda il video di ''Eidolon'' da ''Legend''
08/01/2024 - 21:11
BARDOMAGNO: in streaming il singolo ''Marco Polo''
08/01/2024 - 21:05
THY ROW: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Wrecked Love''
08/01/2024 - 12:33
PADOVA METAL FEST: ecco gli headliner della nuova edizione del festival
08/01/2024 - 12:29
KAIVS: firmano con Time to Kill Records per il debutto
08/01/2024 - 10:50
ORANGE GOBLIN: terminate le registrazioni per il nuovo disco
08/01/2024 - 09:41
NOCTURNAL SORCERY: tornano con il nuovo ''Captive in the Breath of Life'', online un brano
08/01/2024 - 09:25
MONSTERS OF REZ: annunciata la nuova edizione
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     