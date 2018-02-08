LIPZ: a marzo esce ''Changing the Melody'', ecco il primo singolo

|
I glam rocker svedesi Lipz hanno annunciato per il 15 marzo 2024 l'uscita del nuovo album Changing the Melody tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
A sinistra trovate la copertina del disco, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. I’m Going Under
2. Changing the Melody
3. Bang Bang
4. Stop Talking About Nothing
5. Bye Bye Beautiful
6. I’m Alive
7. Freak
8. Secret Lover
9. I Would Die For You
10. Monsterz
Bye Bye Beautiful, primo singolo scelto per promuovere la pubblicazione, è ascoltabile di seguito: