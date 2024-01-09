THEOPHONOS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Ashes in the Huron River''

|
Il progetto avant-garde black metal Theophonos pubblicherà il nuovo album Ashes in the Huron River il 9 febbraio 2024 tramite Proofund Lore Records.
THEOPHONOS (ex-Serpent Column) and Profound Lore Records present “Ashes in the Huron River” to be released on LP/CD/Digital Feb 09, 2024. The new LP is named in honor of the local woods and riverlands that continue to inspire the studio project. This record is an account of a life spent in the rotten heartlands of neoliberal capitalism and a tribute to the vibrant underground music cultures that thrived before the second half of the last decade.
Expanding on the directness of “Nightmare Visions”, “Ashes” is grander in scope, and is internally regarded as a more focused analogue to 2019’s “Mirror in Darkness”. Hafsteinn Viðar Ársælsson’s dark and intricate illustrations once again accompany the music with striking depictions of abandoned landscapes, arranged to invoke a sense of catastrophe and unwilling transformation.
Primary musical influences include Death Grips’ “Jenny Death” (which the record homages in its gradient-like structure, its centerpiece “Still You Haunt Me” even acting as a reimagined “On GP”), the downtuned hyperaggressions of Morbid Angel’s “Gateways to Annihilation”, and the cinematic, raw intimacies of Pelican’s “The Fire in Our Throats Will Beckon the Thaw.”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Built World
2. No Reprieve
3. Curse Envy
4. Willing Power
5. Grid of Sorrows
6. An Elegy
7. Ashes in the Huron River
8. Empty Gardens
9. Still You Haunt Me
10. As Long as Forever
Inoltre è online il visualizer video della titletrack.